Beauty pageants for plus-size women are increasing in popularity.

More than four times the amount of women applied to take part in the national Miss British Beauty Curve contest this year, compared to when it started in 2012.

Women must be a UK dress size 14 and over to enter and there are three categories - Miss, Mrs and Ms British Beauty Curve.

In 1957 the average British woman was a size 12, the national average UK dress size is now a 16.

