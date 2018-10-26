Video

A 79-year-old man has been talking about the moment his main chute failed to deploy on a charity parachute jump.

Rob Forrester-Addie, from Ringwood, was given the tandem jump as a birthday present from his wife.

The jump took place with The Army Parachute Association in Wiltshire. An instructor deployed the reserve chute and they landed safely and unharmed.

Spokesman Mark Bayada said: "Around 1 in 1,000 parachute jumps use the reserve chute. Our instructors have completed over 800 jumps and spent eight hours in free-fall. They complete a two-part instructor course and carry out reserve drills once a month."