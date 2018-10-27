Media player
'Worst case' of fly-tipping discovered in Hampshire
The Environment Agency has launched a criminal investigation after discovering "the worst case of fly-tipping in the south".
Officers first became aware of the 100m by 100m site in Havant, Hampshire, when some of the household items caught on fire.
It's expected to cost thousands of pounds to clear the area and the Environment Agency is urging members of the public to come forward and claim their belongings.
27 Oct 2018
