'Make-up helped me stop feeling fat'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Southampton make-up artist says his work changed his life
Make-up artist Ryan Payne says his life was changed when he started creating elaborate looks and posting them online.
The 23-year-old from Southampton said as he grew up he became more comfortable in his own skin.
He would like people to see his make-up as works of art.
You can hear more stories like this on the Early Late Show with Stephanie Nieuwenhuys on BBC Radio Solent, weekdays from 19:00-22:00 and on the BBC iPlayer here.
-
01 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-46019399/southampton-make-up-artist-says-his-work-changed-his-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window