"My love/hate relationship with plastic"

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Southampton marine biologist urges people to go 'plastic-free'
Working in a laboratoery focused on ocean research, Nic Pratt found it hard not to recognise the impact of plastic pollution.
The marine biology technician at the University of Southampton decided to go plastic-free for a month, and she has not looked back.
She is now challenging members of the public to do the same.
-
09 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-46140818/southampton-marine-biologist-urges-people-to-go-plastic-freeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window