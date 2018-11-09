"My love/hate relationship with plastic"
Working in a laboratoery focused on ocean research, Nic Pratt found it hard not to recognise the impact of plastic pollution.

The marine biology technician at the University of Southampton decided to go plastic-free for a month, and she has not looked back.

She is now challenging members of the public to do the same.

