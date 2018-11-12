'I'm going to die on this roundabout'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I'm going to die' at Southampton roundabout says cyclist
Footage showing five near misses at the same mini roundabout has been captured by a cyclist.
Graham Simmons, 28, posted his helmet-cam footage on social media of the roundabout near Southampton which he rides round on his daily commute to work.
In the footage Mr Simmons is seen to almost get knocked off his bike by approaching cars.
Hampshire County Council said it was looking into why drivers were "not giving way and slowing down as they should" at the roundabout.
-
12 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-46177974/i-m-going-to-die-at-southampton-roundabout-says-cyclistRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window