'I'm going to die on this roundabout'

Video

Footage showing five near misses at the same mini roundabout has been captured by a cyclist.

Graham Simmons, 28, posted his helmet-cam footage on social media of the roundabout near Southampton which he rides round on his daily commute to work.

In the footage Mr Simmons is seen to almost get knocked off his bike by approaching cars.

Hampshire County Council said it was looking into why drivers were "not giving way and slowing down as they should" at the roundabout.