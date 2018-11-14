Baby seal plays with kayakers on river

Media player
Video
Baby seal filmed playing with kayakers on Hampshire river
A seal pup has been filmed playing with a group of kayakers on a river in Hampshire.
Harbour Master Wendy Stowe said the pup lives in Beaulieu River with its parents and played with the kayakers for about an hour.
She added that it was "very rare" for any of the seals to be so close to people using the river.
Video courtesy of George Fabling.
14 Nov 2018
