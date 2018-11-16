'The ball comes at you at 70mph'

Video

It's a fast-paced sport you play in complete darkness.

Goalball requires all players to wear special blindfolds and try and stop a hard ball thrown at great speed hitting the back of your team's net. The only way to know where the ball is is to listen for the bells inside it.

Goalball was developed in the 1940s as a way of helping soldiers who'd come back from the war with eye injuries and has been a Paralympic sport since 1976.

Winchester Goalball club was set up by former Team GB player Adam Knott who says BBC Children in Need money is essential to help run the club.