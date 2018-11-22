RAF Chinook simulator opened
RAF crews have begun to train on a new £53m simulator for the Chinook helicopter.

The simulator, built by Lockheed Martin UK, is based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire.

The RAF said it delivers virtual reality battlefield training to pilots and rear crew at a fraction of the cost of flying.

