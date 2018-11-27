Video

Servicemen and women living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are rebuilding their lives with a new therapy.

More than 100 people are enrolled with the Hampshire charity Models for Heroes that runs classes in how to make intricate scale models of a variety of military, civilian and science fiction aircraft and vehicles.

The charity relies on donations from modellers who've got a surplus of unmade kits, known as their "stash".

The therapy works by concentrating the mind on one small, detailed task that allows it to focus and then relax.

Video journalist: Ben Moore