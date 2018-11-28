Media player
'Period poverty' sanitary products 'improve school attendance'
A school has found that a scheme to give girls free menstrual products has helped improve their attendance.
The Red Box project was set up to help solve the problem known as "period poverty".
Castle View Academy in Portsmouth said since the scheme was introduced it had helped increase attendance levels by nearly a third.
It is estimated about 137,000 girls will miss school in the UK each year because of a lack of access to sanitary products.
28 Nov 2018
-
