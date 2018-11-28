Video

Police visited a couple found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a three-week-old baby boy 17 days before he died.

The visit was captured on a police body-worn camera and took place after reports of shouting and screaming from a flat in Garland Court in Gosport.

Stanley Davis died in hospital in March 2017 from a broken skull after previously sustaining 41 fractures.

His mother Roxanne Davis, 30, and her then partner, Sam Davies, 24, both from Gosport, Hampshire, had denied the charge.

An independent review of how professionals worked together to safeguard Stanley has been commissioned by Hampshire Safeguarding Children Board.