'There's more to me than cancer'

Southampton student sets up Cancerchicks blog to help others facing the disease
A student who was diagnosed with cancer has set up a blog called Cancerchicks to help raise awareness and support for others with the disease.
Olivia Smith, who is at university in Southampton, was diagnosed two days before her 22nd birthday.
When she began chemotherapy she documented her journey in video in the hope she could build a community for other patients.
She now has a following of more than 30,000 people online.
01 Dec 2018
