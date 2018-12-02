The sole survivor of a stately home air disaster
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How one man survived a B17 Flying Fortress crash

In 1945, three days before VE Day, an American B17 Flying Fortress with a crew of seven men crashed on the estate of Highclere Castle in Hampshire - the setting for the blockbuster TV series Downton Abbey.

Years later Len Nitti took his family back to the site where six of his friends lost their lives.

Video Journalist: Adam Paylor

  • 02 Dec 2018