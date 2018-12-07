Hamsters thrown from moving car

Video

A pair of pet hamsters are in the care of the RSPCA after being thrown from the window of a moving vehicle.

The incident in Winchester was witnessed by two children who retrieved the animals, still in their cage, but with obvious injuries.

The RSPCA is looking after the hamsters, which have been named Winnie and Chester.

The animal charity said it has seen an increase in the number of pets being dumped at this time of year.