A CCTV camera has captured the moment a surveyor, who was marking a pavement, was thrown into the air when he was hit by the driver of a stolen car.

Tom Carey spent 12 days in hospital with broken bones and a torn liver and has been left unable to work following the crash in Southampton in March.

In a victim impact statement read to court, Mr Carey said he had suffered night terrors and ongoing pain.

Gentjan Lalaj, the driver of the stolen Volvo which was being chased by police, was jailed for three years after being convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.