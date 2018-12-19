Media player
What's Christmas like with 11 kids?
How do really big families cope at Christmas?
With 11 children - the oldest being 17 and the youngest just 2 months old - the Tippin-Speight's have a lot to buy for.
They are one of about 450 families in the UK with 10 children or more, a number that has risen by almost half in the last three years.
Mum Lisa says she would like a day off for Christmas.
Video journalist: Ben Moore
19 Dec 2018
