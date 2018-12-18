The robots 'revolutionising' farming
Portsmouth company designs three farming robots

Could these three robots change the face of farming forever?

The Small Robot Company, based in Portsmouth, has just agreed a three-year trial for its robots to grow food for a supermarket chain in Hampshire.

The robots have been nicknamed Tom, Dick and Harry. Between them they can plant seeds, record the location of them using GPS, carry out health checks and get rid of weeds.

