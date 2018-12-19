Parkinson's sufferer 'won't be beaten'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parkinson's sufferer 'won't be beaten'

Steve Caswell was diagnosed with Parkinson's 10 years ago.

He has defied medics by still walking years after he was diagnosed with the condition and visits the gym every day.

  • 19 Dec 2018
Go to next video: 'Parkinson's is with you for life'