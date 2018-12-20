Clubbing for students with special needs
Nightclub event held for students with special needs

A nightclub Christmas party has been held for students with special needs (SEND).

The event was organised by Totton College at The Edge nightclub in Southampton.

The students say they can find nights out daunting so organisers wanted them to have their first experience of a nightclub in a safe environment.

Video journalist: Emily Ford

