'It’s just great to see families together’

Video

It's that time of year when children across the country have been donning their best Mary, Joseph, wise man or sheep costume for their school's nativity play.

But two federated special schools in Fareham, Hampshire, decided to do things a little differently this Christmas.

Heathfield and St Francis Special Schools collectively teach more than 230 students with varying special educational needs and this year staff decided to hold a winter festival.

Executive head teacher Steve Hollinghurst said the idea was to find a way for the children to celebrate Christmas in a way they felt most comfortable.

The festival featured a nativity scene made from sculptures the pupils helped decorate, train rides, a Christmas sculpture exhibition made from recyclable items, as well as carols, Santa bike rides and band performances.

Video journalist: Emily Ford