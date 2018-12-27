Man dies in house explosion
Andover house explosion: Scene of blast

Searches are continuing after the body of a man was found in the wreckage of a house that was destroyed in an explosion.

Eyewitnesses have spoken of their shock at the scene in Andover, Hampshire, after the blast that happened at about 02:30 GMT.

Emergency services are still at the scene searching through the rubble and a number of other properties have been evacuated.

