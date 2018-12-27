Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Andover house explosion: Scene of blast
Searches are continuing after the body of a man was found in the wreckage of a house that was destroyed in an explosion.
Eyewitnesses have spoken of their shock at the scene in Andover, Hampshire, after the blast that happened at about 02:30 GMT.
Emergency services are still at the scene searching through the rubble and a number of other properties have been evacuated.
-
27 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window