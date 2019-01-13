'It's not something to fear'
Down's syndrome: Hampshire mums dispelling myths

When a medical professional referred to her son as a child "like that", Stacey knew she had to change how people perceived Down's syndrome.

Mums Stacey and Karen, both from Hampshire, want to challenge some of the myths they hear about people with Down's syndrome.

