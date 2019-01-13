Media player
Down's syndrome: Hampshire mums dispelling myths
When a medical professional referred to her son as a child "like that", Stacey knew she had to change how people perceived Down's syndrome.
Mums Stacey and Karen, both from Hampshire, want to challenge some of the myths they hear about people with Down's syndrome.
See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday January 14th at 19:30 GMT and onthe BBC iPlayer.
13 Jan 2019
