'There's a WW2 shelter under my garden'

World War Two bomb shelter found under Hampshire garden
A World War Two bomb shelter has been found under a garden.
Historians say the concrete bunker in Eastleigh, Hampshire, would have been a communal facility for people who were caught out in the open during an air raid.
The shelter was discovered by Daniel Hibdige after he dug out the entrances when they began to collapse.
12 Jan 2019
