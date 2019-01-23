'I prefer a steam engine to an iPhone'

Media player
The millennial who prefers a Victorian steam engine to an iPhone
While many people his age are staring at a screen, Jake Piner has swapped social media for steam power.
The 23-year-old trainee engineer works at Hollycombe Steam Fair in Hampshire on the flying chairs ride.
He maintains, cleans, stokes and runs the 150-year-old steam engine himself, and says it's like an addiction.
Jake's story is part of New Dogs. Old Tricks: a series of films by video journalist Ben Moore, who has been meeting the young people shaking up the UK's most traditional industries.
23 Jan 2019
