'I prefer a steam engine to an iPhone'

Video

While many people his age are staring at a screen, Jake Piner has swapped social media for steam power.

The 23-year-old trainee engineer works at Hollycombe Steam Fair in Hampshire on the flying chairs ride.

He maintains, cleans, stokes and runs the 150-year-old steam engine himself, and says it's like an addiction.

Jake's story is part of New Dogs. Old Tricks: a series of films by video journalist Ben Moore, who has been meeting the young people shaking up the UK's most traditional industries.