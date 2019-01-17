'Flying to France before driving to Tesco'

Media player
The teenager flying planes before passing driving licence
When you're 16 you can't legally drive on roads or drink in the pub - but you can fly a plane solo.
Eloeyse Cripps has done just that after just 11 hours of tuition.
The 16-year-old student from Basingstoke, Hampshire, won a scholarship to learn to fly at AirBourne Aviation Ltd, which is based at Popham Airfield near Winchester.
The earliest she'll be able to apply for her full licence is on her 17th birthday. According to the Civil Aviation Authority only 16 pilot licences for planes were held by 17-year-olds in 2017.
17 Jan 2019
