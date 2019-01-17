'Flying to France before driving to Tesco'
The teenager flying planes before passing driving licence

When you're 16 you can't legally drive on roads or drink in the pub - but you can fly a plane solo. And Eloeyse Cripps has done just that after just 11 hours of tuition.

  • 17 Jan 2019