A woman who was forced to work in Ireland's notorious Magdalene Laundries says she has only just been able to tell her five children about the experience.

Mary Cavner, from New Milton in Hampshire, was 11 when she was sent to one of the Catholic-run workhouses for six years to look after babies taken from some of the 10,000 women and girls forced to work there between 1922 and 1996.

In June 2018 the President of Ireland invited survivors of the Magdalene regime to Dublin for a formal apology.

Mary, now 79, attended and afterwards visited the ruins of the Cork laundry she worked in.

