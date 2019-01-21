'I found grandfather's WW2 plane wreck'

Video

The grandson of a World War Two fighter pilot has journeyed to the wreckage of the plane in which his grandfather died.

Royal Navy Commander Phil Richardson, from Hampshire, found the plane in Norway after footage of the site was posted on YouTube.

His grandfather Lt Cdr Ron Richardson died in a crash after his plane was hit during a daring raid on a German warship.

Flying his Grumman Hellcat Fighter Bomber, Lt Cdr Richardson's mission was to attack the battleship Tirpitz, the pride of the German Navy, that was mounting attacks on the Arctic convoys.

