The chef making a meal for your hair

Video

You might get a coffee and a biscuit at most salons, but at one hairdressers in Waterlooville, Hampshire, it is your hair that can a get a whole meal.

Claire Akler freshly prepares all her dyes, shampoos and conditioners for her customers, and they are all vegan.

Claire says it is a return to our roots as older generations had to make do with what was lying around to make treatments for their hair.

As the popularity of veganism is extending beyond what we eat, the organic hairdressing industry is growing as many customers are shunning the chemicals in most shop-bought products.

Video journalists: James Warwick and Ben Moore