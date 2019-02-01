Video

In the last decade one in four pubs across the UK has closed as many people choose to drink at home.

But Andover firefighter Kevin Francis has combined the best of both worlds.

The shed at the bottom of his garden is part fire service museum, part pub, and even has a pole.

It's not licensed to serve alcohol to the public, but Kevin says he has no shortage of friends and family to serve.

It took two years to build and is now a finalist in the Shed of the Year competition.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore