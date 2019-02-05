Video

When she was 14, Megan Hinton was tricked into sending a naked photo of herself over social media and suffered abuse at school as a result.

She was trying to fit in at a new school, after being bullied at her previous one.

She thought she was being pressured by a boy she was friends with to send the picture.

In fact she had been tricked by a girl from her year group, who shared the picture with other pupils.

Megan, now 19, has joined forces with Hampshire Constabulary to make an educational film about her story, for Safer Internet Day.

Video journalist: Ben Moore