Sexting: 'I felt like I was in a zoo'
When she was 14 years old Megan was tricked into sending a naked photo of herself over social media. After suffering from abuse as a result she now works with the police to help officers deal with similar incidents and warn others of the dangers.

  • 11 Feb 2019