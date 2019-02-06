Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fire sweeps through Ocado's Andover warehouse
A huge fire has swept through an Ocado warehouse in Andover.
At its height 200 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze, which began at the in the robot-run site on the Walworth Industrial Estate at 02:44 GMT on Tuesday.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said four of its firefighters were treated for minor smoke inhalation.
Nearby residents were urged to keep their windows and doors shut.
06 Feb 2019
