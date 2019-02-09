The street vets saving homeless pets

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The street vets of Southampton saving homeless pets
A group of volunteer vets are walking the streets to help care for the pets of rough sleepers.
The Street Vet initiative started in the south region just before Christmas and is operating in 10 cities across the UK, including Southampton in Hampshire.
The vets offer homeless people the chance to have their pets checked over and offer medication, worm and flea treatments or referrals for more serious conditions.
-
09 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-47175989/the-street-vets-of-southampton-saving-homeless-petsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window