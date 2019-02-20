VR paragliding 'could help train army'

Video

A virtual reality paragliding experience could be used by the British Army’s parachute display team for training.

The facility has opened to the public in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Users are suspended from a moving canopy wearing virtual reality headsets to experience what it is like to paraglide.

Two former parachutists have set up the attraction as a game where players compete against each other.

But it is also being looked at by the Parachute Regiment's Red Devils display team as a potential training system.

Video journalist: Emily Ford