Writer Josh Barry has cerebral palsy and has spent the past nine years writing a book about his life with his nose.

Because of his limited mobility and speech he previously used an array of switches connected to a computer - or would dictate to a scribe - but says he started using his nose to type on the keyboard of an iPad so that he could be more creative.

Josh, who is from East Cowes on the Isle of Wight, works as a freelance journalist and runs an entertainment website where he has interviewed celebrities including Sir Ian Botham and Jeremy Kyle.

He says he wants to "raise awareness of other people in my situation who despite being different, can achieve their dreams and aspirations".

Video journalist: James Warwick