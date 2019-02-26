Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unseen Worzel Gummidge animated pilot episode found
Forty years ago Worzel Gummidge was brought to life by Doctor Who star Jon Pertwee.
The popular ITV show was filmed in Hampshire by Southern Television and ran for four series from February 1979, before being resurrected in New Zealand as Worzel Gummidge Down Under.
Now an unseen animated episode starring Pertwee and Una Stubbs, as Aunt Sally, has been discovered.
It was due to run in the mid-1990s but never made it to TV screens after Pertwee died in May 1996.
Video journalist: Richard Latto
-
26 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-47297649/unseen-worzel-gummidge-animated-pilot-episode-foundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window