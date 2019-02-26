Video

Forty years ago Worzel Gummidge was brought to life by Doctor Who star Jon Pertwee.

The popular ITV show was filmed in Hampshire by Southern Television and ran for four series from February 1979, before being resurrected in New Zealand as Worzel Gummidge Down Under.

Now an unseen animated episode starring Pertwee and Una Stubbs, as Aunt Sally, has been discovered.

It was due to run in the mid-1990s but never made it to TV screens after Pertwee died in May 1996.

Video journalist: Richard Latto