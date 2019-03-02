Media player
'Why I wear a hijab'
As a young Muslim woman choosing to wear the hijab was a big decision for Hinna Aamani.
The 20-year-old from Reading in Berkshire started wearing the headscarf a year ago as a symbol of empowerment but she says people's perceptions of her changed instantly.
Hinna says misunderstandings about the traditions of wearing the hijab mean many Muslim women are too scared to wear one.
She's keen to raise awareness of the issue and has been meeting primary school children in Hambledon in Hampshire to discuss it.
Video journalist: Matt Graveling
