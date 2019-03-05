Couples who box together, stay together

Media player
Chez Nihell: The army boxing couple going pro together
For many couples it is comforting to know their partner is always there to "fight their corner".
Chez and Alanna Nihell take that notion quite literally.
They have both recently entered the professional boxing world, having trained together as amateurs with the British Army in Aldershot, Hampshire, for more than six years.
L/Cpl Chez Nihell recently won his first professional fight at London's O2 Arena with his professional coach and wife, Cpl Alanna Nihell, standing in his corner.
