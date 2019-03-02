'Fixing cars helps mends my mind'

The Hampshire garage helping forces veterans
Ex-forces veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have found a lifeline at a garage that runs an apprenticeship scheme with a difference.
Forces Re-engineered, based in Andover, Hampshire, operates an environment that accommodates for the sensitivities of PTSD, keeping triggers such as noise sensitivity to a minimum and offering counselling to those who want it.
Otherwise, the garage offers the same service as any other.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
02 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-47417200/the-hampshire-garage-helping-forces-veteransRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window