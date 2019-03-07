'I feel really let down by motorists'

Video

A driving instructor who swapped his car seat for a saddle says he felt "let down" by motorists as a cyclist.

As part of the Crossing Divides season, Inside Out South sent instructor Rob Lodge, of Gosport, to sample life on a pushbike.

Meanwhile, cyclist Tim Lowe, who says he has experienced some "close passes" has viewed the difficulties faced by motorists from an HGV cab.

The Highway Code is currently being updated to increase road safety and drivers now face a £100 fine for passing too close to cyclists.