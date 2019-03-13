Media player
Team GB set to compete in ice swimming competition
The International Ice Swimming World Championships is about to start in Murmansk, Russia.
Swimmers will be battling sub-zero conditions in a 25-metre pool cut from a frozen lake.
Four-hundred swimmers from 32 countries will be taking part, including 14 competitors from the UK, although Team GB have been struggling to find water cold enough to train in after the warmest winter on record.
