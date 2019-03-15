Kebab skewer used to kill cockerel

Video

Footage of a man beating a cockerel to death with a kebab skewer has been released by the RSPCA.

James Goddard, from Fareham, is shown repeatedly hitting the animal in mobile phone footage discovered by police.

RSPCA chief inspector Will Mitchell said: "He swings at the poor bird again and again, hitting him in the head like a pinata."

Goddard, 27, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to the bird.

He was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from keeping animals for five years at West Hampshire Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the RSPCA said.