Southampton fire: Flames engulf building site in city centre
Flames and billowing smoke can be seen in video footage of a large fire in the centre of Southampton.
The blaze broke out on the fourth floor of a building site in St Mary's, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fifty firefighters have been tackling the blaze, between St Mary Street and Kingsway.
26 Mar 2019
