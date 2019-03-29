Media player
'I was sent to live with a paedophile'
A woman who was sexually abused by her foster carer as a child has said questions about how it was allowed to happen have plagued her all her life.
Rex Case from Southampton was convicted in 2012 of abusing five girls, three of whom were foster children, over a 35-year period.
Abbey Richards said she was unable to tell her mother about the abuse because she was not allowed to speak to her unsupervised.
She has waived her anonymity to talk about her experience.
29 Mar 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window