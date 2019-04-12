In the ring with the drag queen wrestler
Meet Priscilla, queen of the wrestling ring

A drag queen professional wrestler says he wants to be a positive role model for the LGBT community.

Ollie Burness has been a wrestling for 16 years.

Nine years ago he began fighting as Priscilla, Queen of the Ring, and is thought to be the only drag queen pro wrestler in the UK.

The 30-year-old says he's been well received by fans and is looking forward to a warm welcome when he makes his hometown debut in Portsmouth on Saturday.

Video journalist: Kady Middleton

