Rare sinus tumour changed my identity
John Wilkinson was diagnosed with an extremely rare case of cancer in 2017, which lead him to life-changing surgery.
Cancer of the sinuses affects around 400 people each year in the UK. Less than 0.001% of the population.
Though his appearance and voice are changed forever, John, from Hook, Hampshire, says it's important to "adopt your new life after cancer".
25 Apr 2019
