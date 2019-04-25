Cancer changed my identity
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rare sinus tumour changed my identity

John Wilkinson was diagnosed with an extremely rare case of cancer in 2017, which lead him to life-changing surgery.

Cancer of the sinuses affects around 400 people each year in the UK. Less than 0.001% of the population.

Though his appearance and voice are changed forever, John, from Hook, Hampshire, says it's important to "adopt your new life after cancer".

  • 25 Apr 2019
Go to next video: 'I had never heard of vaginal cancer'