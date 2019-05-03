Media player
Lorry pictured going up in flames in Hampshire
A lorry has been pictured being destroyed by fire on a Hampshire road.
Emergency services were called to the junction of the B3400 and B3048 in Hurstbourne Priors, near Andover, on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the lorry suffered a puncture and the trailer ignited after the driver pulled over.
The flames spread to a nearby thatched bus stop and damaged power cables.
The driver was unhurt and the road has since reopened.
03 May 2019
