A lorry has been pictured being destroyed by fire on a Hampshire road.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the B3400 and B3048 in Hurstbourne Priors, near Andover, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the lorry suffered a puncture and the trailer ignited after the driver pulled over.

The flames spread to a nearby thatched bus stop and damaged power cables.

The driver was unhurt and the road has since reopened.