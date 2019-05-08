'How I create art for blind people'

The visually impaired Portsmouth artist who creates touchable art
Clarke Reynolds is an artist who uses sound and touch to bring his art to life for visually impaired people.
He previously worked as a dental model maker, before losing his sight through an incurable, degenerative condition called retinitis pigmentosa.
The Portsmouth-based artist says his partial blindness is "like seeing the world underwater".
Clarke now has two residencies at galleries in the city and has given a talk at the Royal Academy of Art in London.
He says he wants art galleries showing his work to put up signs saying: 'Please DO Touch'.
Video journalist: Ben Moore
